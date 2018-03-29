Council says ‘no’ to farm animals

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

MALVERN – Village council approved an ordinance banning many animals from the village during the March 18 meeting.

The ordinance states residents may not keep animals within the village limits such a horse, mule, cattle, bison, sheep, goat, goose, fowl, swine, llama, alpaca, or any animal generally used for food or in the production of food.

If a child wants to participate in an animal project for 4-H they must ask for special permission from the mayor.

Councilman Tom Holmes questioned the status of the annexation of the Bell Store property into the village.

“I heard from them several weeks ago. The type one annexation is where we all agree. Type two must go to the commissioners for approval. They have to start the action. I’m surprised they haven’t, but they have not,” said Solicitor Chad Murdock.

Jim Lowery addressed council, saying he is no longer interested in mowing the park for the village and withdrew the bid he had made for the job.

“Due to two decisions council has made, I am not going to mow for the village,” said Lowery. Several weeks ago Lowery objected when council advertised for bids for the summer mowing contract. Lowery said he had a verbal commitment from council that his contract was good and to be continued for one more year.

Council received six bids, including Lowery’s, that ranged in price from $21,828 to $45,000. Following an executive session to discuss the contract, council agreed to accept the bid of Enviroscapes for $21,828.

Council scheduled spring clean up in the village May 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dumpsters will be set up in the village park. If residents have large items that need hauled away, they may call village hall and a truck wil pick up the item that day. No tires or paint will be accepted. More details will be forthcoming.

In other matters council:

– WILL hold interviews with two applicants for the seasonal position.

– AGREED to close a portion of Second St. for an auction May 12 from 7 a.m. until about 3 p.m.

– AGREED to have portable restrooms provided for the park from Ace of Waynesburg.

– LEARNED the village received 15 tons of hot patch which was used to repair pot holes on village streets. More will be received as soon as possible.

– HEARD the new village web site is up and running but is still undergoing some revisions.

– AGREED to remain with U.S. Bank for the village banking needs.