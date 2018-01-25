Council upholds mayor’s termination of firefighter

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Reporter

Carrollton Council voted to uphold Mayor Bill Stoneman’s firing of a village fireman during the Monday evening meeting.

Councilman Chris Modranski made the motion to deny the appeal and uphold the termination of Zeb Casper with Councilwoman Wilma Lambert seconding. Modranski, Lambert and Parker voted no. Councilpersons Chris Barto and Brittany Tangler voted no and Corey Yeager abstained.

Village Administrator Clark Battista noted the abstention would be deemed a “yes” based on the majority of the votes that did occur, three yes and two no. The vote of 4-2 approved the motion to deny the appeal and uphold the termination.

Casper was terminated from the village fire department Dec. 18 for conduct unbecoming a public employee, which adversely affects the village’s reputation or standing in the community as an enforcer of the law and of the public’s health and safety.

He filed an appeal. The personnel committee met Jan. 9 to hear the appeal.

During the portion of the meeting when the public may speak, Andy Gonda questioned when the committee made their decision and asked Corey Yeager why he abstained. Yeager replied, “Personal reasons.”

Zach Fry told council he didn’t understand how this (the termination) was working since he (Casper) was not written up and nothing on file. Stoneman noted he (Casper) was insubordinate and was dismissed. After a short discussion, the mayor told Fry, “There was more than one reason he was dismissed.”

In other business, council:

-APPROVED a resolution to proceed with the submission to the electors the question of levying a tax in excess of the ten-mill limitation for the benefit of the village of Carrollton for the purpose of providing and maintaining fire apparatus, mechanical resuscitators, etc. at the primary election May 8. The levy would be at a rate not to exceed two-mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to 20 cents for each $100 dollars of valuation for five years.

-WENT into executive session for nearly 55 minutes to discuss the dismissal of an employee. No action was taken.

-LEARNED the street department hauled out 80 loads of snow and Superintendent Tom Ferrell complimented the employees, saying, “The guys did a heck of a job on the snow. They worked extra long hours and I appreciate it.”

-APPROVED Fire Chief Tom Mesler’s request to add Zachary Hutson to the fire department roster. Hutson served on Dellroy Fire Dept. before moving to Carrollton.

-SCHEDULED the next council meeting Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in council chambers.