Country singer Jo Dee Messina to headline county fair entertainment

Musical entertainment is returning to the Carroll County Fair lineup!

Fair board officials signed country singer Jo Dee Messina to perform Saturday, July 21, in front of the grandstand.

Tickets go on sale April 14 via a link on the fairboard website, www.carrollcountyfairohio.com. Tickets are $10 each, plus processing, for track seats. Grandstand seating is free.

Messina is a seasoned veteran in the music industry, always evolving and reintroducing herself and her sound as she gains new experiences in life. Jo Dee’s breakout song, “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” made her a household name. Following the success of her debut, Jo Dee posted nine No. 1 hits, sixteen Top 40 songs, sold over five million albums worldwide, and was honored by the ACM Awards, CMA Awards, and GRAMMY Awards. As Jo Dee’s résumé grew, she proved to be a trendsetter and history-maker, becoming the first female in country music history to celebrate three consecutive multi-week, chart-topping songs.

In September 2017 she was diagnosed with cancer. She returned to the stage March 18 and, according to a Facebook post, “is doing well after returning to the stage.” The post noted she used her down time to work on fresh music, which will be released soon.