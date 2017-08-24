County commissioners table request for fire extinguishers employees say could be used as weapons in an emergency

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

CARROLLTON – A request to have a fire extinguisher in every office in the Carroll County Courthouse was tabled by county commissioners last week.

Building maintenance supervisor Ed Eick told commissioners he was asked by employees to have a fire extinguisher in each office. Employees told Eick the fire extinguishers could be used as a weapon in case of emergency.

Commissioner Bob Wirkner asked if the building was covered with the correct amount and type of fire extinguishers at the present time. Eick said it was, but perhaps each office holder could purchase their own extinguisher in addition to the ones in the courthouse required by safety codes.

Commissioner Lewis Mickley questioned who would pay for the new extinguishers and how many would be purchased.

Following discussion regarding the use of fire extinguishers as weapons, Wirkner said he feels if there are extinguishers of any type in the courthouse they should meet the maintenance and safety guidelines required.

The matter was tabled and will be sent to the Security Committee for further consideration.

Glenn Durbin, president of the Leesville Glens Association, informed commissioners he represents 47 lessees in the association concerned about the condition of Dublin Rd., a township road. He also attended the Orange Township trustee meeting regarding the condition of the road.

Durbin said previously there was a guardrail along the road, but it’s gone and he would like someone to investigate it and install new guardrail. Durbin also requested help in making repairs or widening Dublin Road.

Commissioners agreed the matter will be passed to the township for further decisions.

Commissioner Jeff Ohler said a Chase Rd. resident contacted him to suggest the county use an existing firing range located on Avon Rd. rather than establish one on Chase Road.

Wirkner said he feels the county should continue with plans to establish their own firing range for use by deputies and members of the police department. A county owned and operated facility would not be at risk for closing or a change of mind by the owner.

In other business commissioners:

– APPOINTED Tait Carter to a two-year term on the Eastern Ohio Development Association board through Dec. 31, 2019.

– MET in executive session for 30 minutes with Director of Job & Family Services Kate Offenberger to discuss employment. No action was taken following the session.

– SCHEDULED a road vacation viewing for two unnamed alleys in Perry Township Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. A public hearing regarding the matter will be held Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.

– WILL again ask for requests for proposals for county procurement cards. The matter will be placed in advertisements in the newspaper and opened Sept. 18 at 9:30 a.m.

– APPROVED a contract with Stephan Campbell Associates for $6,369 for 24 voice recording licenses. The new equipment will save $6,800 each year in phone bills.

– WILL receive bids up until 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 for a retaining wall and driveway improvement project at the Child Support Enforcement Agency.

– APPROVED an agreement with Roger Westfall of Kent for $4,000 for an architectural design for a 40-foot by 60-foot storage building at the Golden Age Retreat. The new building will be placed near the location of a building which was recently torn down.