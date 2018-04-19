County library plans new creative station

CARROLLTON – The public will be able to bring their ideas to life at the Carroll County District Library.

Library staff is working on creating a MakerSpace and Preservation Station area. The Carrollton Civic Club donated $500 to the library toward the purchase of a 3-D printer.

A MakerSpace is a community center with technology tools; a collaborative space where people come to get creative. Along with the printer, the library wants to offer a button maker and Cricut Machine.

The 3-D printer will have programs that will allow patrons to make or create their own items; anything from a sweeper part you can’t find to fidget spinners. Items are made from plastic.

Patrons will be able to make buttons from fabric or paper using the button maker. The Cricut Machine can be used for scrapbooking and many other craft projects.

The Preservation Station will offer a photo/slide scanner, VHS converter and phonograph/cassette converter. These tools will allow patrons to preserve old photos, special moments from home videos and convert these to current technology.

Once the equipment is purchased and installed, minimal fees will be charged for use.

“Many thanks to the Carrollton Civic Club for being the first to donate to our project,” said Ellen Finnicum, library director. “Watch for more exciting updates as this project continues and grows!”

Anyone wishing to donate to the endeavor should contact the library at 330-627-2613.