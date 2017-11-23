County resident signs letter to play basketball at Wheeling Jesuit

By Ed Banks

News-Herald Sports Writer

CADIZ – Hundreds of kids from throughout the Ohio valley struggle with the decision of future education.

Most will delay the decision of a career path until their third year, while others enter a university with their goals blinking over their heads like a neon sign. Thus is the case for Harrison Central’s Alex Wiley.

Wiley entered Harrison Central three years ago with her plans for education and sports in tow. In both instances she set out and made her presence known. She has excelled in academics while sporting a grade point average of 4.182, and has made the John W. Stephenson Center her personal playground in basketball. Her abilities in both have also caught the eye of the coaches and administration of Wheeling Jesuit University. Collaborately she has signed her Letter of Intent to continue both her education and basketball career at the university.

“I am so excited to be going to Wheeling Jesuit,” Wiley said. “For starters they have won their basketball conference in back-to-back years, and that is pretty inviting. I am anxious to get started with my future plans. Along with playing basketball at Wheeling Jesuit I will begin my studies in psychology and apply that to my Bachelor’s Degree.

Wiley’s performance on the basketball court has earned her countless awards, both internally and outside Harrison Central’s annual award practices. Wiley’s time on the basketball court was under Coach Nick Yourkovich.

Yourkovich had nothing but praise for the basketball standout.

“I am extremely proud of Alex and very excited for her that she has gotten the opportunity to pursue one of her goals of playing college basketball. This is something she has talked with me about in the past, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. Wheeling Jesuit is getting a very good basketball player, but an even better person. Alex has been a great addition to our program over the years, and has done a great job leading our younger players this season. I am very thankful that she chose to come to Harrison Central a few years ago.

She has put in countless hours to hone her skills and become the player that she is. I think she will fit in great as a Cardinal.”

Alex is the daughter of Larry and Wendy Wiley of Carrollton.