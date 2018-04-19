Couple’s selfless dedication to youth, ag society, recognized by chamber president

By Leigh Ann Rutledge

FPS Staff Member

DELLROY – April 12 was a magical night for a Carroll County couple at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce annual banquet, held at the Atwood Yacht Club.

Ray and Ronda Rummell of Sherrodsville received the President’s Award and seven Carroll County businesses, whose capital investments totaled over $11,468,900, received Golden Shovel Awards.

Around 90 guests were treated to “The Magic of Gary Morton” who wowed the audience with his card and rope tricks.

“At this time, I would like to highlight two members of the community who go above and beyond for the betterment of Carroll County, its people and its children,” said Tait Carter, chamber president. “The information gathered on these two was remarkable. They have committed so much of their time; I wish I could go into detail on everything they have done. I have done my best to condense the list, but it was impressive, to say the least.”

After graduating college, Ray and Ronda married in 1971 and traveled the western part of Ohio for career-reasons. More than 37 years ago, they returned to where they were born and raised, Carroll County, and raised three children who all live in the county.

The couple became involved with the Carroll County Fair while raising their children by becoming 4-H advisors. Since then, they have continued to be involved in various activities and aspects regarding the junior and senior fair.

Ray serves on at least eight fair-related committees and he and Ronda were instrumental in founding the Junior Fair Facilities Improvement Committee (FIC), as well as currently holding the chair and secretary positions.

Since its founding, the FIC has: repaired the Jr. Fair restroom, installed new ceiling fans, roof vents and sun curtains in various barns, acquired new hog and lamb pens, show arena gates and new octagonal picnic tables and is working to fund a new roof. The committee installed new bleachers in the metal barn, headed up the planning and construction of the Rosebud Mining Complex and volunteered many hours completing repairs and improvements around the grounds,. They also picked up the chicken from Gerber’s Poultry for the annual FIC Chicken BBQ and served the food.

Ray is the Jr. Fair coordinator for the Sr. Fairboard, meaning he oversees the entire Jr. Fair program. The couple goes above and beyond their responsibilities and duties in this role. They drive three-and-a-half hours each way to pick up market turkeys, donating their time and gas, drive to over 30 homes to tag-in hogs as part of a fundraiser for the FIC, annually clean and disinfect the barns and assign pens and stalls each fair. They pick-up processed poultry and rabbits after the fair and transport them to the fairgrounds for delivery to buyers. They help train and supervise Jr. Fair youth and the list goes on…

After years of changing livestock around on the farm, they settled on Dorset Horn Sheep and have exhibited them at the county level for years. Last year, they ventured to the North American Livestock Exposition.

“There has been no sign of slowing down since Ray’s retirement, as he continues to help farmers and conserve our land in addition to what he does for our community, with his wife at his side,” Carter stated. “Your countless hours and tiresome investment have not gone unnoticed. I am honored to share just part of your story and will continue to be grounded by how selfless and giving you both are.”

In accepting the award, Ray said they look forward to many more years of service to the community and youth of Carroll County.