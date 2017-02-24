Court hearings suspended when women overdose on drugs

Hearings in two separate courtrooms were abruptly canceled Thursday when two women, who appeared to have overdosed required treatment.

Allison N. Bowling, 20, of 7051 Canal Lane, Malvern, was transported to Aultman Hospital after she became ill in the hallway on the top floor of the courthouse while waiting for a treatment in lieu of conviction hearing in Carroll County Common Pleas Court.

Bowling was indicted Jan. 4 for theft of drugs for allegedly stole Xanex and Percocet from a relative. She remains hospitalized.

During an afternoon hearing in Municipal Court, Heather M. Watson, 31, of 1432 Twp. Rd. 267, Amsterdam, was transported to the hospital after she appeared “to have a high intensity of anxiety and abnormal behavior” according to Municipal Court Judge Gary L. Willen. She admitted to using heroin prior to the hearing.

Watson was appearing on a violation of a monitored house arrest in connection with two traffic cases pending in Municipal Court. Two drug cases are also pending.

Watson was treated and released from the hospital and returned to the Carroll County jail.