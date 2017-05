A “Celebration of Life”_memorial service for Coyla Mae Seck will be held_May 13 at 3 p.m. in the small chapel at West View Cemetery.

Known as Coyla Mae Smith before she married, she attended school and worked in Carrollton until her move to California in 1956.

Friends and family are invited to hear her story and share their thoughts, photos and memories of Corky.

Contact Linda Seck at 805-573-5062 for more information.