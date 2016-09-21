Is your credit information safe at the pump?

By Carol McIntire

Editor –



It’s commonplace for motorists to drive into a gas station, pull out their credit or debit card, quickly swipe it in the gas pump, fill the tank, replace the nozzle, take the receipt and drive away, assuming their transaction is secure.

Today that may not be the case. Criminals are placing devices known as skimmers inside pumps that collect credit and debit card data and use that information to make fake credit cards and steal money from bank accounts.

Tom Konst, Weights and Measures inspector for Carroll County Auditor Lynn Fairclough’s office, said the use of skimmers is increasing across the country.

Skimmers are devices that trap information from the magnetic strips on credit cards.

“The good news is none have been detected in Carroll County,” Konst said.

Recently, a check of pumps was conducted in 60 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Konst said he was not able to participate in the event, but has worked closely with gas station managers in the county to educate them on how the skimmers are installed and what to look for at the pump.

“In 2016 skimmers were found on gas pumps in 16 Ohio counties,” he said, “the closest being Summit, Medina, Warren, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula counties. This compares to only five counties in 2015, so the problem is spreading,” he added.

He said the most popular places for criminals to place skimmers is on pumps along major interstate highways.

“Because of the high volume of customers along major highways, the criminals can collect a large number of credit and debit card numbers in a short period of time,” he explained. “The sad thing is the criminals can purchase the skimmers and the blanks they use to make fake credit cards off the Internet. They make the fake credit cards and then often purchase gift cards using the credit card information of unsuspecting people.”

His advice to motorists is to always use a card as “credit” at the gas pump.

“If you use your card as ‘credit’ you are not liable for more than $50 of the charges whereas if your use your debit card as ‘debit’, the criminals can drain your bank account at the rate of withdrawing $250 per day,” he said.

He said the criminals usually work in teams of three people.

“Two will go inside the store and distract the cashier while one of them opens the pump and plugs the skimmer into the wiring system. It only takes about 30 seconds to install the skimmer,” he noted. “The criminals can also purchase the equipment necessary to open the pump off the Internet.”

Konst has established procedures relating to skimmers he uses to help protect gas pumps in the county.

They include:

*Reviewing reports of skimmers found in Ohio with station managers at stations equipped with credit card readers. There are seven stations with readers and nine without readers.

*Reviewing photos of skimmers found at Ohio stations.

*Opened pumps with station managers present and pointed out physical location on pump where skimmers would likely be attached to card readers.

-Reviewing procedures in the event a skimmer is located.

*Recommends the pumps be checked on a regular basis as determined by the manager or supervisor: a minimum of at least once a week and especially when the paper that provides receipts is changed.

Konst said when a skimmer is located in Ohio, he is notified by state officials and receives pictures of the skimmers, which he shares with local station managers.

“All the station managers and supervisors in the county are very cooperative in working with us to prevent skimmers and detect one quickly if it is installed in a pump,” Konst said. “At least one station in the county is equipped with an alarm that shuts down all the pumps if a skimmer is installed. We are not in a high traffic area, but we are working to educate station managers/supervisors on how to protect gas pumps and the general public how to protect their accounts.