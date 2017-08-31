Cross country runners improve times; place 7th, 11th at Pickerington Inv.

By Carol McIntire

Members of the Carrollton boys and girls cross country teams continued to improve their times as they competed in the Pickerington Invitational Aug. 26.

The girls team placed seventh in a field of 28 teams and the boys team placed 11th out of 29 teams.

Micah Donley led the Lady Warriors with a seventh place finish in 20:15. She was followed by Emmy Days, 50th in 21:59; Cindy Lewis, 58th in 22:15; Mary Keane, 76th in 22:41; Jennie Stine, 83rd in 22:45; Jezera Bell, 160th in 24:45; and Aliyah Jenkins, 202nd in 25:37.

Daniel Lampe led the boys team, finishing 26th in 17:47. Others scoring points for the Warriors included: Connor Rutledge, 42nd in 18:08; Jon Russell, 71st in 18:40; Evan Days, 118th in 19:26; Jayson Naylor, 121st in 19:27; Nate Blake, 158th in 19:57; and Adam Chaney, 162nd in 19:59.

“Every single kid dropped time from the previous meet,” said Coach Chris Woolf. “Both teams are gaining a lot of great experience and look extremely determined to do the right thing. We need to make sure we stay focused and attentive to details as the season progresses.

Both teams will compete in the Dave Clegg Invitational at North Canton Sept. 2 beginning at 9 a.m.