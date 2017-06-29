CV board approves pay increases

The Conotton Valley Union Local Board of Education has approved 2% pay increases for four administrators and a technology director.

Pay hikes approved at the Board’s June 15 meeting include the following administrators whose new salaries listed will become effective Aug. 1:

Andrew Meister, junior/senior high school principal, $66,300; Michael Wright, elementary principal, $61,223; Lauren Hanstine, director of Special Education, $31,012, and Stephanie Garrott, curriculum director, $52,541.

A 2% pay increase was also approved for the Technology Director position, increasing the salary from $45,000 to $45,900 effective Aug. 1.

A two-year administrative contract was approved for Shay Young as an academic advisor at a yearly salary of $80,000 plus benefits with the cost to be shared equally by Bellaire Local Schools.

In other business, the board:

– APPROVED a shared services agreement with the Bellaire Local School District for the 2017-18 school year in which Conotton Valley Union Local agrees to provide 102 days of curriculum director services to Bellaire Local at a salary cost of $51,503;

– APPROVED the purchase of four new Xerox copiers at a cost of $38,513.91 from ComDoc of Uniontown, along with an agreement for the service and maintenance of the copiers July 1;

– ENTERED into a contract with Strategic Solutions of North Canton to provide software and services for document imaging at an estimated cost of $8,000 for three years, beginning July 1 with an automatic two-year renewal at the end of the three-year contract period;

-NON-RENEWED classified positions of Angela Ball as a teacher’s aide and Milo Baker as a part time cook;

– APPROVED membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 207-18 school year;

– APPROVED a $150,000 supplemental appropriation which amended the 2017 appropriations to $5,769,642;

-APPROVED fiscal year 2018 temporary appropriations totaling $1,828,800;

-APPROVED payment of $3,562.50 of approximately 57 unused accumulated sick leave days for Debbie DiDonato who is retiring June 30.

– RENEWED liability insurance through the Ohio School Plan for July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018, at a cost of $6,036;

– APPROVED expenditures totaling $612,352.29;

– SET the next regular meeting for July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at eh high school board office.