CV science night is a hit with students, families

By Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

LEESVILLE -Students and parents enjoyed an education in various science projects at the Science Night held at Conotton Valley schools last week.

Students demonstrated their projects, some of which were homemade lip balm, kinetic sand, instant ice cream, slime, vegetable plants, hand poured soap and more.

Alexis Bartholomew, a sophomore at Conotton Valley, and worked with math teacher, Mrs. Amanda Haney, to create one of the students most popular exhibits Wednesday night. She made slime and distributed it to students in plastic eggs.

Bartholomew said it was made of polymer liquid glue, liquid starch, and water.

Science teacher Tom Burton and students demonstrated the different properties and reactions of fire.

The school hosts the event annually to allow students to share their science skills with parents and the community.