CV students awarded scholarships

The following Conotton Valley graduates received scholarships for the 2016-17 school year:

– Amber Adkins (class of 2016), daughter of John and Bonnie Adkins of Sherrodsville, Jay C. and Nadine Leggett $2,000 scholarship;

– Lindsay Caldwell, daughter of Jay and Erica Caldwell of Bowerston, JP William Pyles $1,000 award, Gayle Yosick, $500 scholarship, Midge Bower Memorial $2,000 scholarship, Conotton Valley Employee $500 scholarship; Gene Willoughby Memorial $1,000 scholarship; Jay C. and Nadine Leggett $2,000 scholarship and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;

– Keaton Carrothers (class of 2013), son of Quentin Carrothers of Bowerston and Penny Howard of Mineral City, Jay C. and Nadine Leggett $2,000 scholarship, and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;

– Graciana George, daughter of Guy and Mary George of Bowerston, Midge Bower $2,000 Memorial scholarship, John Evanosky $1,000 Memorial scholarship, Gene Willoughby $1,000 Memorial scholarship, and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;

– Landon Nardi, son of Larry and Michelle Nardi of Uhrichsville – Midge Bower $2,000 Memorial scholarship, John Evanosky $1,000 Memorial scholarship, Conotton Valley Employee $500 scholarship, and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;

– Garrett Rice, son of Richard and Amy Rice of Bowerston – Bill Clow $500 scholarship;

– Tanika Yosick, daughter of Jan and Natalie Yosick of Leesville, Buckeye Career Center Adult Education scholarship up to $10,000.

CV school officials said an additional $59,000 were awarded from outside scholarships.