CV students awarded scholarships
The following Conotton Valley graduates received scholarships for the 2016-17 school year:
– Amber Adkins (class of 2016), daughter of John and Bonnie Adkins of Sherrodsville, Jay C. and Nadine Leggett $2,000 scholarship;
– Lindsay Caldwell, daughter of Jay and Erica Caldwell of Bowerston, JP William Pyles $1,000 award, Gayle Yosick, $500 scholarship, Midge Bower Memorial $2,000 scholarship, Conotton Valley Employee $500 scholarship; Gene Willoughby Memorial $1,000 scholarship; Jay C. and Nadine Leggett $2,000 scholarship and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;
– Keaton Carrothers (class of 2013), son of Quentin Carrothers of Bowerston and Penny Howard of Mineral City, Jay C. and Nadine Leggett $2,000 scholarship, and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;
– Graciana George, daughter of Guy and Mary George of Bowerston, Midge Bower $2,000 Memorial scholarship, John Evanosky $1,000 Memorial scholarship, Gene Willoughby $1,000 Memorial scholarship, and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;
– Landon Nardi, son of Larry and Michelle Nardi of Uhrichsville – Midge Bower $2,000 Memorial scholarship, John Evanosky $1,000 Memorial scholarship, Conotton Valley Employee $500 scholarship, and Edwin A. Preston $1,000 scholarship;
– Garrett Rice, son of Richard and Amy Rice of Bowerston – Bill Clow $500 scholarship;
– Tanika Yosick, daughter of Jan and Natalie Yosick of Leesville, Buckeye Career Center Adult Education scholarship up to $10,000.
CV school officials said an additional $59,000 were awarded from outside scholarships.