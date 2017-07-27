CV superintendent assumes duties of high school principal

Conotton Valley’s School Supt. Todd Herman will also serve as the high school principal for the upcoming school year.

The appointment of Herman on a one-year contract at a salary of $40,000 was made at the July 20 meeting of the Conotton Valley Board of Education and reportedly will save the school district over $36,000.

Herman succeeds Andrew T. Meister who resigned as both high school principal and assistant varsity girls basketball coach effective July 31. Meister has been hired as assistant high school principal at Claymont High School, his Alma Mater.

Supt. Herman said “Conotton Valley is very appreciative to Mr. Meister for everything he has done for our district over the last two years and we wish him the best.”

The Board also approved a three-year administrative contract extension from Aug. 1, 2020, through July 31, 2023, for Herman as Superintendent with a base salary of $90,000 plus fringes.

Elementary School Principal Michael Wright received a three-year administrative contract extension from Aug. 1, 2018, through July 31, 2021, at a base salary of $61,223.

In other business, the Board:

– APPROVED certified staff reassignments for the 2017-18 school year as follows: Kathy Shryock from Jr. High math to Jr. High science; Jennifer Warner from Jr. High social studies to Jr. High language arts; Tyler Carrothers from Elementary Title 1 reading to Jr. High social studies; Charlene Holloway from Jr. High reading to Elementary Title 1 reading, and Sherry Holmes from Intervention specialist to Jr. High math;

– ACCEPTED the resignations of Laramie Kimble as high school secretary and food service director, both effective Aug. 12; Jason Baker as full-time athletic director/Dean of Students and girls varsity basketball coach and head baseball coach, all effective June 29, and Randy Shuss as part-time custodian effective July 4;

– APPROVED a one-year probationary contract to Mary George for the position of high school secretary for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED a five-year contract to David DiDonato as full-time Athletic Director/Dean of Students with a supplemental contract stipend of $4,900 as athletic director; compensation for Dean of Students will be based on the Conotton Valley Education Association’s negotiated agreement with respect to degree and years of inexperience;

– EMPLOYED Dave DiDonato as head baseball coach for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED Mikaela Manbeck as junior high cheerleading coach for football and basketball for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED a one-year contract to Milo Baker as a part-time cook;

– EMPLOYED Kathy Romig as cafeteria manager for the 2017-18 school year at a rate of $5,050;

– EMPLOYED Deborah Beaber as a part-time preschool aide for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED the following classified staff contracts for the 2017-18 school year; Irma West, continuing; Amy Barton, Michelle Nardi and Rhonda Robinson, all one year; Patricia Satterfield and Tracy Carter, both one year probationary;

– APPROVED Keith Imes as the federal E –rate advisor at a stipend of $1,000 for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED Stephanie Garrott as the district testing coordinator at stipend of $1,750 for the upcoming school year;

– APPROVED Randy Robinson as the assistant athletic director at a rate of $35 per event for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED supervisory contracts for Randy Robinson as transportation director and Debbie Collins as preschool director;

– APPROVED supplemental contracts for Ty Carrothers as junior high boys basketball coach and Melanie Schaar as junior high volleyball coach for the upcoming seasons;

– APPROVED the request for Alexis Smith and Lance Smith to attend Immaculate Conception School in Dennison and Tuscarawas Central Catholic in New Philadelphia;

– APPROVED a three-year agreement with Rea & Associates of New Philadelphia to provide Medicaid audit services at cost of $1,350 per year for each of fiscal years 2016, 2017 and 2018;

– APPROVED a contract with East Central Ohio Educational Service Center in New Philadelphia for a total of $47,216.42 to provide the following services for the 2017-18 school year: Psychological, Professional Development Consortium; College and Career Path; Cooperative services; Fiscal support liaison, Occupational therapy, Physical therapy and Alternative school;

– APPROVED a TEC-LINK Distance Learning Consortium agreement with East Central Ohio Educational Service Center for services for the 2017-18 school year at a cost of $3,000;

– APPROVED a contractual agreement with the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center for regional cooperative programs for audiology services at an estimated cost of $705.19 for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED an agreement with Spectrum to provide internet service to the Bowerston school building at an initial installation cost of $99 and monthly cost thereafter of $79.99;

-APPROVED a cooperative services agreement for fiscal year 2018 with OMERESA which includes inservice and purchasing programs;

– APPROVED to pay OME-RESEA $3,024 a month for internet access to the elementary and high school buildings as well as the administrative offices for the 2017-18 school year;

– APPROVED a cooperative agreement for the 2017-18 school year with the Jefferson County Board of Developmental Disabilities;

– APPROVED a contract with Jefferson County Board of Development Disabilities to provide educational services at the Jefferson Regional Spectrum Center for the 2017-18 school year for two students at cost of $17,011 per student;

– APPROVED the quote of $8,200 from Jim Romig Excavating to remove and dispose of pine trees on the south side of the school;

– APPROVED the sale of an outdated laptop to Debbie DiDonato for $150;

– APPROVED the payment of expenditures totaling $626,903.90;

-HEARD Supt. Herman reported crews will begin moving dirt the first week of August on the baseball field project. He also said a community open house will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details on games and alumni activities are listed on the school’s website.

– SET the next regular meeting for Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m