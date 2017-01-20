Cynthia L. (Cindi) Boley, 64, of Malvern, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Born April 19, 1952, in Canton, she was a daughter to the late, Russell W. and Mary Susan (Spahr) Hockenberry.

She had worked as a health aid at Carroll Healthcare Center, Great Trails Nursing Home, and retired in 2014, after 12 years at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Cindi is survived by her son, Joseph; granddaughters, Hannah and Heaven of the home; brother, Terry (Chris) Hockenberry of Kilgore; sister, Barb (John) Brown of Mechanicstown; niece, Shannon (Greg) Shotwell of Dellroy; nephews, Todd (Amy) Brown of Mechanicstown and Jason Brown of Gallatin, TN; and great-nephews, John, Brandon, and Nathan Shotwell, Terry Hockenberry III, Brandon Brown, and Dylan Titus.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Terry Hockenberry Jr.

Following cremation, family services will be held at Herrington Bethel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home of North Canton, OH (330-452-4041).