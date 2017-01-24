Cynthia Renee Arbaugh, 36, of Carrollton, passed away in her residence Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Born Aug. 10, 1980, in Canton, she was a daughter to Dennis William Moyer and Mary Cheryl (Hinton) Mannion.

Cynthia graduated from Carrollton High School in 1998. She worked at the Carrollton Eagles and was known for her meticulous planning. Cindy loved to read and write poetry.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua Adam Arbaugh, whom she married April 20, 2006; her two sons, Joshua Adam and Dennis Michael; her mother, Cheryl Mannion and her stepfather, William Mannion, both of Carrollton; her mother-in-law, Brenda Arbaugh of Carrollton; her brother, Michael Moyer of North Canton; her stepsisters, Jessica Fadem and Renee Mannion of Youngtown; her sister-in-law, Chrissy Santee of Carrollton; and her niece, Madalyn Moyer.

She was preceded in death by her father, whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 27, in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations for Cynthia’s sons may be given to the Huntington Bank. Burial will take place in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.