Dale Oyer, 73

Dale Lawrence Oyer, 73, of Kensington, passed away April 20, 2017, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born Jan. 5, 1944, at home in East Township, Carroll County, to Charles Mandle and Lucille Faye (Murray) Oyer.

Dale retired from Summitville Tile Company after 16 years of perfect attendance. He was the caretaker of Quagmire Farms for 40 years. He also worked at the Donahaven Tree Farm and Dowdell Lumber. Dale was a member of the Bayard Grange. Recycling was his passion. He enjoyed gardening and growing his dahlia flowers. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1962.

Dale is survived by his wife, Linda Myrle Chilson Oyer, of the residence whom he married Nov. 9, 1969; a daughter, Lucinda Oyer of Malvern; one brother Charles Oyer, Jr. of Dover; four sisters, Loretta Burton of South Bend, IN, Anna Oyer of Kensington, Darlene (William) Disotell of Boardman and Diane Meadows of Columbus; two sisters- in- law; Lola Stiffler and Beverly Oyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his brothers, Roger and Wayne Oyer and two brothers-in-la, Paul Meadows and Ray Burton.

A funeral service was held April 24 in Maple Cotton Funeral Home at Kensington with Thomas Allmon officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison Waste District in honor of Dale’s commitment to the planet, or to the Bethesda Church. Burial followed in Grove Hill Cemetery at Hanoverton.