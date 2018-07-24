Dale Ray, 92, of Carrollton, died July 18, 2018 in Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

Born May 22, 1925, he was a son of the late Archie and Leona Blazer Ray.

He was a retired employee of the Kinder-Morgan Company and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton.

He is survived by a son, Greg (Sandy) Ray of Carrollton; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three brothers, Eugene Ray of Cumberland, James Ray of Leesville, LA, and Keith Ray of Canton; and four sisters, Eileen Walters, Ruth Tinlin and Norma Rutledge, all of Carrollton, and Lois Kirby of Canton.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise; a son, Gary; two brothers Pete and Robert; and a sister, Helen Rutledge.

As Dale requested, private graveside services were held in Westview Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted with arrangements.