Dan Pesta appointed to represent Carrollton Schools on Buckeye Career Center board

The Carrollton Exempted Village School District has a new representative on the Buckeye Career Center Board of Education.

At the Jan. 12 organizational meeting of the Buckeye Board, Dan Pesta of Carrollton was administered the oath of office by Buckeye Treasurer Cheryl Pritts to begin at new term as Carrollton schools representative. He succeeds Michael Pozderac, a member of the Carrollton Board of Education.

Steven Bode, who represents the Newcomerstown School District, was elected Buckeye’s Board president for 2017 and Scott Tritt, who represents Tusky Valley School District, was elected vice president.

Regular monthly meetings were set for the third Tuesday and Pesta was named to the Curriculum and Policy Committees.

Authorization was granted to the Treasurer to pay bills, invest funds and modify appropriations as needed during 2017.

The Board also voted to dispense with the reading of the previous Board of Education meeting minutes at each regular board meeting and appointed Supt. Bob Alsept as purchasing agent for the current year and to apply on behalf of the district to participate in any federal or state project or program in which approval of the Board is required. Alsept also was appointed as the non-routine student transportation designee.

Members established a service fund in the amount of $3,500 and made committee assignments.

Lee Bowdish, who represents the Conotton Valley Union Local School District, was assigned to the Curriculum and Policy Committees and also was named a delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association’s convention.

Regular Meeting

During the Jan.12 regular meeting, the board:

– EMPLOYED Zach Campbell as Public Safety instructor;

– ACCEPTED the resignation of Orvis Campbell as Ohio Police Officers Training Academy instructor effective Jan. 1;

– GRANTED one day each of extended time to Brad Fisher, Patsy Strimbu and Rick Strimbu to attend the Skills USA regional contest and to Mike Starlin to attend the ProStart Curriculum conference;

-APPROVED payment of $50 each to the following student workers for the Board of Education dinner: Morgan Campbell, Gracie Carlisle, Zach Corso, Savannah Novak, Christine Ochesenbine and Jenna Philips;

– APPROVED a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities an Alternative Funding Service agreement with Stark State College;

– APPRIVED the payment of bills totaling $1,224,875.50;

– HEARD Supt. Alsept report on upcoming events at Buckeye Career Center;

– SET the next meeting Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room at the career center.