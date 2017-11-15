Daniel A. Morgan, 56

Daniel Allen Morgan, 56, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

Born July 17, 1961, in Canton, he was a son to John Irvin and Irene Elizabeth (Foster) Morgan.

Daniel was a member of Assembly of God Church in Carrollton. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He served in the Army National Guard Reserves

He is survived by his parents; a son, Daniel A. Morgan and a daughter, Kelly Morgan, all of Carrollton; two brothers, Thomas (Sharon) Morgan of Randolph and Richard Morgan of Carrollton; and two grandchildren, Preston Varnes and Austin Morgan.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Assembly of God Church in Carrollton. A funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kerry Green officiating. Burial will be in Perrysville Cemetery. Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.