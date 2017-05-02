David H. Naylor Jr., 80, a longtime Sherrodsville resident, died Sunday morning, April 30, 2017, in Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baltic.

Born Sept. 25, 1936, in Gilmore, OH, he was the son of the late David “Howard” and Georgie Bell Naylor Sr.

He retired after 14 years of service as a road worker for Monroe Township, Carroll County, and worked as a mechanic for the former Gallion Equipment at Carrollton. He was a hobby farmer who raised cattle for most of his life. David was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former member of the Dellroy Ruritans and former member and president of the Carroll County Coon Club. He loved to go square dancing with his wife Sara. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather, who will be missed by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Jane Williams Naylor, whom he married in 1965, and is a current resident of Oak Pointe Nursing Center; a son, David “Eric” (Lorrie) Naylor of Sherrodsville; two grandsons and a granddaughter, Jayson, Justin, and Jayne Naylor, all of Sherrodsville; two sisters, Mrs. Betty (Bill) Leeper of Sherrodsville and Nelva Toot of Carrollton; and a brother, Paul (Patty) Naylor of Sherrodsville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister,, Mary Thorley, and a brother-in-law, Scott Toot.

Funeral services will be conducted May 6 at 4:30 p.m. in Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville with Pastor Rick Sams officiating. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to Oak Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Garden Grove Unit, 130 Buena Vista Street, Baltic, OH 43804. To leave an online condolence message, visit www.baxtergardner.com.