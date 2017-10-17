David A. McClintock, 46

David Allan McClintock, 46, of Greensboro, NC, formerly of Carrollton, passed away in Petoskey, MI.

Born May 23, 1971, he was a son to Daniel Keith and Cynthia Ann McClintock. He graduated from Indian Hills Christian School.

David attended Awaken City Church in Greensboro, NC. He was a professional piano player. At a young age, God put a call on his life to minister to others through his music. This was David’s life work. His greatest joy was to spend time with his sons. He enjoyed bowling, going to the movies, playing pool and playing basketball with them.

He is survived by four sons, Joshua, Cohle, Brenden and Aron, all of Greensboro, NC; his mother Cynthia and stepfather, Ron Deeter of Malvern; a brother, Daniel Jason (Gina) McClintock of Carrollton; a sister, Crystal (Michael) Cook of Virginia Beach, VA; and many loving family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Daniel McClintock, in 2011.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville United Methodist Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, Oct. 20, from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. in the funeral home and 10 – 11 a.m. before the funeral.