David P. Devine, 48, of Carrollton passed away Monday afternoon Aug. 29, 2016, at his home.

Born Sept. 23, 1967, in Canton, he was a son of Carolyn Nicholas of Carrollton and the late Lawrence Devine.

David was an employee of Colfor Manufacturing of Malvern. When he was not working he enjoyed boating, cars and especially spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Dawn Masters; his children, Clint and Rachel; brother, Larry Devine; and sister, Susan (Scott) Williams.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his step-dad, Gary Nicholas, and father-in-law, Gene Masters.

A memorial service for David will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Kevin McLeod officiating. Visitation will be Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. in the funeral home and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning.