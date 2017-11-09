David R. Bush, 65

David Richard Bush, 65, of Malvern, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Hennis Care in Bolivar.

Born April 27, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was a son of Donald Bush and the late Shirley (Fry) Tomcala.

He was a salesman for American Axle and Manufacturing (Colfor) in Malvern and a member of American Legion Post 375.

David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kimberly (Butterfield) Bush; a daughter, Kristina (Chad) Leach, of Malvern; a son, Bryan Bush, of Malvern; grandchildren Tyler McGrew, Olivia Leach, Bentley Vukich and Aliana Leach; a brother, Keith (Patty) Bush, of Aurora, OH; mother-in-law, Donna Butterfield; sister-in-law, Shelly Richards; nieces and nephews, Katie and Michael Bush, Matt (Christy) Richards, Andy Richards and McKenzie Richards; and uncle and aunt, Jim and Ruth Myers of Carrollton,

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Joseph Tomcala; father-in-law, Richard Butterfield; and brother-in-law, Mitch Richards.

Funeral services will be held Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, Malvern, with Rev. Don Phelps officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Friends may express condolences at www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.