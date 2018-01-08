David W. Bloom, 57

David Wayne Bloom, 57, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 05, 2018.

Born in Akron, he was a son of Richard Arland Bloom and Imogene (Gibson) Bloom.

David met his wife Lucy Jane (Kososki) while playing the drums in a band. They were married for 38 years. He loved to sing and play his guitar. His two daughters were the loves of his life. The joy they brought him was beyond measure. Family was everything to him: from spending time with his lovely wife, to playing with his two granddaughters.

David, dad and pap pap will be dearly missed by those he left behind.

He is survived by his mother, Imogene Bloom of Uniontown; his wife, Lucy; two daughters, Mahala Bloom of Brooklyn, OH, and Shawna (Brandon) Elkins of Carrollton; two granddaughters, Madelyn and Scarlett; two brothers, Roger Bloom and Ronald (Vicki) Hoover, both of Uniontown; a sister, Wanda (Virgil) Hyde of Parkland, FL; and his grandmother, Nora Pascarella of Parkland FL.

He wa preceded in death by his father, Richard Bloom, and his biological mother, Anna Marie Towne.

Family will receive friends and family Monday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate David’s life in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton. Cremation will follow.