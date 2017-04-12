DD board caps off month-long celebration with banquet
The Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) held their Annual Awards and Recognition Dinner March 21.
The event is held each March in conjunction with Developmental Disabilities Month. The theme for this year is “Believe and you Achieve.” It was also noted 2017 marks 50 years of Ohio County Boards of Developmental Disabilities.
Award winners included:
- Student Personal Achievement Winner: Bentley Brooks. Brooks has been involved in the program since birth and has made amazing progress. He is gaining the necessary skills he will need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.
- Adult Personal Achievement Winner: Marie Denhart. She works at Pieces with a Purpose two days per week and is a Carroll Hills Cougars cheerleader. Marie loves her job and calls it her “happy place.” She gives her best and always with a cheerful attitude.
- Service Award Winner: Carroll County Energy – Bechtel (Power Plant). The power plant has made many generous donations to Carroll Hills School that have been used to further the students’ education. Their staff has also volunteered to help with the Toys for Tots program.
- Business/Industry Winner: Pieces With a Purpose. The business not only employees those with disabilities, it also lets students and adults job train in a variety of different areas. Pieces With a Purpose provides a great work setting for anyone interested in community employment.
- Helen Eick Outstanding Employee: Linda Bosler. Bosler has taught many years. Her professionalism and passion for teaching cannot be topped. She individualizes learning for each student, communicates with parents and makes each student feel important.
- Helen Eick Outstanding Volunteer: Anna Oyer. Oyer is retired from the program but continues to encourage individuals and volunteer her time and energy towards bowling and basketball.
- Superintendent’s Award: Mark Mayle and Mayle Homes. Mayle has a long relationship with the DD board. He is an active community member and member of Rotary Club of Malvern. He owns many group homes and became a licensed provider through the Department of DD for day services, non-medical transportation and homemaker personal care. He has helped with the successful transition of an individual to live in a group home. Recently, he provided services for a man needing emergency housing. Mayle then provided services himself until he could get staff to assist.
Employee Service Awards were presented to:
10-years Service: Aislinn Brinker, Nikki Fletcher, Debbie McCauley, Randy Mullen, Katie Page and Darlene Sikon.
15-years Service: Vicki Brumbeck, Jean Grabits, Barb Johnson and Amber Veach.
20-years Service: Jeanne Spilker.
25-years Service: Tara Burke.
Members of the Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities include: Byron Fairclough, president; Atty. Jennifer Thomas, vice president; Emily Ulman, secretary; and Becky Arbogast, Patti Gotschall, Teresa Long and Raye Oheidhin.
The Non-Profit Board is comprised of: Elaine Painting, president; Kelley Broadwater, vice president; Barbara Truman, secretary/treasurer, and Linda Moore, Richard Jones and Tammy Sanderson.
The Carroll Hills Council includes: Diana Strader, president; Cheryl Rohr, vice president; Bonnie Underwood, secretary and JoAnn Hilliard, treasurer.