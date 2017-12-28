DD board hires two; receives applications for board seats

Ryan Ervin and Ryan Buck were officially hired by the Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities at their Dec. 7 meeting as a new Service and Support administrator (SSA) and Director of Educational Services, respectively.

The board received 43 applications for the SSA position, seven of whom were interviewed Nov. 30.

Three applications were received for a preschool teacher and one person was interviewed Dec. 4 when a public hearing on the annual Action Plan was held at the Board offices.

Supt. Matt Campbell reported he has received two applications for the vacant Board member position.

In other business, Supt. Campbell reported on attending the Ohio Association of County Board’s 34th annual convention Nov. 29. He said the keynote speaker was Rohit Bhargava who spoke on consumer motivation, loyalty and trust. Other topics covered included creating a culture of engagement and retention, provider partnerships, building relationships and Ohio’s Major Unusual Incident rule review.

Business Manager Ray Heaston also attended the state convention where Ohio Association of County Boards Director Bridgett Gargan stated she is working on a fix to the 1,300 county board employees affected by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System that now only gives credit to classroom aides of nine months of service.

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities is working on requirements of business managers to become certified, Heaston told the board. He also went over the proposed Carroll County Family and Children First Council’s pooled funds agreement with the board.

In other action, the Board:

– APPROVED payment of $1,614.69 for October bills in the hot lunch account;

– APPROVED payment of $4,706.60 for October bills in the DD school levy account;

– APPROVED payment of $151,277.98 for October bills in the general funds account;

– APPROVED payment of $22,244.02 for October bills in the Residential Services account;

– APPROVED the revised Pre School coordinator job description;

– APPROVED the revised Developmental Specialist job description;

– APPROVED the 2018 annual Action plan;

– APPROVED a resolution to retain one of the workshop specialists out of the seven initially abolished workshop specialist positions;

– APPROVED the modification to change the contract between Carroll Hills Industries and Carroll County Board of Developmental Disabilities regarding the seven workshop specialists to six;

– APPROVED a resolution for the 2018 operating budget in the amount of $5,093,400, which compares is the 2017 budge of $4,763,000;

– APPROVED a resolution to pay the non-federal share of Medicaid expenditures in 2018;

– APPROVED the Ethics Council recommendations of one new application for Family Selected Services;

– HELD an executive session to consider matters required to be kept confidential;

– SET the next regular meeting for Jan. 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Board of DD building on N. High St. in Carrollton.