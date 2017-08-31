DD board plans open house; learns of 9-month ruling on retirement system

An open house is planned Sept. 25 at the newly renovated building housing the Carroll County Developmental Disabilities administrative offices at 540 N. High St. in Carrollton.

Starting at 6 p.m., the open house will include information on the required privatization and a provider fair where visitors may talk with local providers about what services they provide.

During the Aug. 24 meeting of the Carroll County Developmental Disabilities (DD) Board, Business Manager Ray Heaston reported the Board has been notified of Ohio Public Employee Retirement System (OPERS) requirements that directly affect 9-month employees and the superintendent reporting of wages.

Heaston said the 9-month staff will not receive OPERS service credit for the summer months not actually worked. Employees must have actual hours worked each month and earn at least $630 each month in order to count toward pension and earn at least $1,000 each month to count toward retirement health insurance benefits, he noted.

According to Supt. Matt Campbell, the Board currently employs 22 staff at Carroll Hills School that are directly affected by the OPERS 9-month ruling. Previously they were able to work a 9-month school year and receive credit for a full 12-months of retirement credit, he noted.

“Now they will only earn what they work which will be 9 months. It will take five school years to earn four full years of retirement credit,” Campbell added.

Heaston also said he has completed and submitted to the Ohio Department of DD the annual Medicaid Income and Expenditure cost report. He is currently working on a 10-year financial forecast.

In other business, the Board:

-APPROVED the payment of $342.05 June bills in the Hot Lunch account; $109,198.12 June bills in the general funds account; $4,577.40 June bills in the Residential Services account, $139,045.33 for July bills in the general funds account, $98,315.85 July bills in the Residential Service account;

-APPROVED a resolution to comply with Ohio Public Employees Retirement System requirements for reporting of superintendent’s salary and benefits;

-APPROVED Ethics Council recommendations for seven new applications for Family Select Services;

-HELD a 22-minute executive session to consider the employment and/or dismissal of a public employee;

-CONTRACTED with EM Media to provide two-minute videos on Board services and successful outcomes. The action was taken following a review of the 2014-2018 Strategic Plan whose goal No. 2 is to increase community education and awareness of the need for board services. The goal is to release a new video each month. William Sutton’s community employment is posted on Carroll Hills facebook for public viewing.

Supt. Campbell reported on a Partnership Symposium he attended Aug. 9 at Embassy Suites in Dublin. He explained Carroll County is part of the Supporting Excellence which is the southeast regional approach for county boards to partner with private providers to improve services for those with disabilities.

He also reported on the Ohio Superintendents of County Boards of DD Summer Conference he attended Aug. 10 at Embassy Suites and the Superintendent Executive Committee meeting Aug. 11 at Delaware County Board of DD.

Topics of interest were how to distribute state funded waivers to county boards from the Biennial Budget, developing leadership skills, funding infrastructure work, housing guidance, Direct Support Professional recruitment, Waiver work group update and Waiting List workgroup update.

The Board was advised Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Director Martin has sent out an email reporting Cleveland Sight Center was awarded central intake and referral system for home visiting and early intervention. Carroll County referrals for home visiting and early intervention regarding any child from birth to age 3 with a possible delay or disability should call 330-616-3322. Carroll County Board of DD has been providing service coordination and early intervention since June.