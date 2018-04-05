Deadline to register to vote in primary is April 9

The deadline to register to vote or make address and name changes for the May 8, 2018 Primary Election is 9 p.m. April 9.

The Carroll County Board of Elections will be open until 9 p.m. that day to accommodate voters.

A person is qualified to vote if he or she is a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 6, 2018, a resident of the state of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election and register to vote at least 30 days before the election.

If a registered voter has moved within the state or county or changed his or her name, the change must be reported to the Board of Elections.

Carroll County residents may register at the Carroll County Board of Elections in the Courthouse in Carrollton. Residents that are already registered in Ohio may change their name or address online as well. Residents may also register to vote online as a new voter at www.MyOhioVote.com.

Board of Elections office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Call 330-627-2610 with questions.