Dean L. Barr, 83, of Kensington, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in his home.

Born Jan. 10, 1933, in North Industry, he was a son to Louis and Violet (Snyder) Barr. He retired from LTV where he was an electrician. He was a volunteer at Camp Conestoga in Malvern for many years and enjoyed taking care of his lawn and working puzzles.

He is survived by four daughters, Pam Barr of Malvern, Susan (Lawrence) Erwin of Kensington, Tracy (Randy) Hartley of Salem and Cindy (Gary) Hodge of Kensington; a son, Jon (Cheryl) Owens of Tarpon Springs, FL; stepson, Clifford (Melissa) Grimm Jr. of Paris and stepdaughter, Betty Patton of Malvern; brother, Sam (Edna) Barr of Carrollton; nine grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Lou (Shepler) Barr in 1990, and his second wife, Shirley (VanHorn) Barr in 2008; a sister, Ruth Shellenberger; and three brothers, Wilbur, Clyde and Louis Barr.

According to his wishes, calling hours will be held Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. in Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva. Following cremation, burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in East Canton. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.