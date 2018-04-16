Della J. Delaney, 93

Della Jean Delaney, 93 of Minerva, passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Aultman – Woodlawn Compassionate Care Services.

Born Jan. 28, 1925, in Minerva, she was a daughter to Sereno S. and Leona Ellen (Hoover) Swank.

She was a member of the Royal Neighbors and First Christian Church of Minerva. She enjoyed reading, sewing, ceramics, crocheting, knitting and singing. Della sang with the church choir, Carroll Tones Chapter of Sweet Adelines and Swank Quartet. She and her husband, Elden, owned Minerva Propane and a laundromat in Minerva. She was a cook for many convalescent homes in the area, retiring from the Aultman Home for Retired Ladies in 1989.

Della is survived by three daughters, Rebecca DeLane of Minerva and Pamela K. Platt and Barbara J. Brooks, both of Carrollton; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; a sister, Kay Hanna, of Minerva; and a brother, John Swank, of Minerva.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elden Delaney; a sister, Patricia M. Knight; and a brother, William R. Swank.

Funeral services were held April 18 in Bartley Funeral Home, Minerva, with Dale Roberts of First Christian Church of Minerva officiating. Burial followed in Heritage Memorial Gardens.