Della R. Ujcich, 91

Della Rose Ujcich, 91, of Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Carroll Healthcare Center.

Born Oct. 24, 1926, in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie Ceh.

Della attended East Canton High School. She married John Joseph Ujcich Nov. 15, 1947. He passed away Jan. 29, 2003.

Her hobbies included: playing bingo, traveling and polka dancing. She was Catholic by faith. She belonged to the Friendly Neighbors Club of Perrysville and collected teapots.

She is survived by three sons, John (Sue) Ujcich of Bergholz, Jim (Vincetta) Ujcich of Petersburg and Paul (Jill) Ujcich of Carrollton; a daughter, Joan (John) Romanchik of Orville; five grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Delores Ceh; and a sister, Jennie Birtalan.

Funeral services were held April 30 in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home with Fr. Batt officiating. Burial followed in Perrysville Cemetery.