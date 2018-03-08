Dellroy area historical barn destroyed by fire

DELLROY – Fire destroyed an historic barn located just outside the village limits Monday evening.

Fire Chief Emerson Huffman said his department was toned about 8:45 p.m. for a barn fire at the Thomas Patterson property, located at 1911 Explorer Rd.

“When we arrived the barn was fully engulfed,” he said. “It was a total loss.”

About 25 firefighters from Dellroy, Carrollton Village and Sherrodsville Station 20 were on scene for about two hours. They used water from three tanker trucks and a drop pond at the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Huffman said the fire remains under investigation.

He said Patterson planned to restore the two-story wooden frame barn which was most likely built in the late 1800s or early 1900s. It stood adjacent to a slaughter house that was dismantled and moved to the Algonquin Mill Farm in Petersburg a few years ago.

The loss was covered by insurance.