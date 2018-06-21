Dellroy awaits word on possible special audit

By Jacquie Humphrey

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY – Solicitor Jason Jackson informed village council during the June meeting last week he received a letter from the State Auditor in regards to a letter received from a Dellroy resident concerned about missing ordinances and records.

Jackson said the letter indicated the village may need to perform a special audit. He noted Clerk Candice Ruby is aware of, and has been working to resolve, the issue.

Jackson responded to the letter, advising Ruby has been working on the issue and the status of the village records is as Ruby found it, left from prior administrations.

He has received a reply, but told council if a special audit is required, it could cost from $3,000 to $4,000 and the village would be responsible for the cost.

In an unrelated matter, council heard second reading of an ordinance to repeal a controversial livestock ordinance.

Council held the first of three readings necessary to pass the ordinance to repeal the original ordinance that prohibited having livestock within the village. The ordinance is scheduled for a third reading during the July council meeting.

Approximately 20 visitors were present at the June meeting. Resident Anita Rutledge spoke concerning the livestock ordinance, stating she believed those present represent the majority of village residents and council should vote for what the majority wants.