Dellroy council considering police contract

By Jacquie Humphrey

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY- Village council is contemplating entering into an agreement with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department to provide police protection to the village.

During the Sept. 11 meeting, Council President Joe Mabie, acting as Mayor in the absence of Doug Ruby, initiated a discussion on the possibility of entering into a contract with the county sheriff.

According to Mabie, the cost would be $20 per hour for 25 hours of coverage per month.

Councilman Dave Lucas asked about arrangements for the village allowing the Sheriff’s Department to utilize the defunct Marshall’s office as a satellite office, in exchange for police protection, a subject previously discussed by council.

Lucas told council he would like to have either the sheriff or a representative from the office present at the October meeting to discuss the matter.

Mabie told council he feels it may be a good idea to contract with the Sheriff’s Department, but did not want to see the village enter into a commitment for a set amount of hours when the entire amount might not be needed and the funds could be used elsewhere.

Treasurer Candice Ruby said it is her understanding the village would be able to dictate the hours for the coverage, with council advising of when they feel police presence in the village would be most useful.

No action was taken pending discussion at the October meeting.

In other business, council:

-HEARD fund balances reported as follows: $33,493.08 in the General Fund, $7,273.93 in the Street Fund, $1,074.44 in the State Highway Fund and $3,047.72 in the Fire Protection Fund.

-HEARD second reading of an ordinance prohibiting marijuana processing sites, medical marijuana dispensaries, producers, processors, wholesalers, cultivators and retailers within the village.

-HEARD second reading of an ordinance authorizing the sale of personal property owned by the village.

-HEARD second reading of an ordinance restricting the keeping of certain animals in the village.

-APPROVED a resolution amending appropriations in the general fund by $8,000.

-LEARNED that the gazebo at the park has been painted.

-ANNOUNCED movie night will be held on Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Building. This month’s feature will be Boss Baby.

-SCHEDULED the next meeting October 9 at 7 p.m. in village hall.