Dellroy council voids appointment

Dellroy Council voided the appointment of Damon Spurgeon to village council during the April 10 meeting.

Spurgeon was appointed to fill a vacant seat during the March meeting.

Treasurer Candice Ruby said she discovered Spurgeon’s residence is not wholly within the village limits when she attempted to register Spurgeon with the Carroll County Board of Elections.

Mayor Doug Ruby told council he is very disappointed with the news as Spurgeon has already become active in the village. Council discussed annexing the Spurgeon property, but took no formal action at this time.

Former Marshal Richard Schworm was present at the meeting to volunteer at least 25 hours per month of police enforcement duties. Schworm told council he is willing to work a minimum of 25 hours per month, possibly more if council requested.

Councilman Dave Lucas asked Ruby what action would have to be taken to reactive the defunct Marshal’s department.

Ruby advised all licensing, radios and insurance would have to be brought current.

Mayor Doug Ruby suggested holding meetings, separately, of both the Finance and Personnel Committees to determine if it would be feasible. No other action was taken at this time.

In other discussion, Ruby asked if council is prepared to make a decision regarding a new operating levy for the Community Hall.

Councilman Dave Lucas indicated he is concerned with having two levies on the ballot at the same time, he feels that the existing operating levy is more important to the village than funding for the Community Building. Council table the matter until 2018.

Mayor Ruby told council that he wants to organize a day to clean and paint the Community Building, he would like council to assist.

In other business, council:

-LEARNED from Ruby the CDBG grant application was completed and submitted for paving in the village.

-ANNOUNCED the annual town clean-up day will be held May 6 from 8 a.m. until noon. This event is for village residents only.

-SCHEDULED the town-wide yard sale June 24 in conjunction with the annual whopping big breakfast.

-SCHEDULED the next meeting May 8 at 7 p.m. in village hall.