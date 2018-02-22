Dellroy livestock ordinance undergoing change

By Jacquie Humphrey

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY – Village council began the process to amend an ordinance regulating livestock during the February meeting.

Council heard first reading of an amendment to the original ordinance, passed in December 2017. Several residents expressed concern with the ordinance and attended the January council meeting to voice their concerns, even asking that residents who currently have livestock be grandfathered.

Council agreed to amend the original ordinance to read that livestock must be kept 100 feet from any inhibited dwelling, other than that of the home owner. The ordinance previously read that livestock could not be kept within 100 feet of a property line.

Solicitor Jason Jackson said he advised council, and members agreed, there would be no grandfathering in for any residents who previously had animals, saying, “if council did this for one individual, they would be obligated to do it for all.”

Sherrodsville Council Woman Michelle Higgenbotham and Kevin Vandegrift, EMS coordinator, visited council to address the non-operational status of ambulance service in Sherrodsville.

Vandegrift explained the options the EMS service has include shutting the doors permanently or organizing an ambulance district. Vandergrift said an information meeting is being organized to discuss the formation of an ambulance district, that could include Dellroy.

Sherrodsville officials are visiting area townships and villages to gauge interest in forming a district and will then hold an informational meeting to discuss details.

In other business, council:

-HEARD second reading of the village’s 2018 appropriation ordinance totaling $96,830.00.

-APPROVED a contract with Jackson in the amount of $3,600.00 annually, to be paid at the rate of $300 per month.

– HEARD receipts of the community hall totaled $400 with expenses of $710.17.

-LEARNED from Mayor Doug Ruby the Village needs to begin looking for a new tractor, as the current model is a 1966, in bad disrepair and not worth fixing.

-AGREED to purchase six new nylon American flags, at a cost of $30 each.

-ANNOUNCED the February movie night will be held Feb. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in community hall. This month’s feature is Despicable Me 3. Popcorn and cotton candy will be served.

-SET the next meeting March 12 7 p.m. in village hall.