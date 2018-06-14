Dellroy officials begin process to reverse livestock ordinance

By Jacquie Humphrey

FPS Correspondent

DELLROY – Approximately 15 residents attended the May village council meeting hoping to learn what direction council decided to take with the controversial livestock ordinance.

Included in the group was resident Jeff Hanshaw, who advised he was present to express interest in the vacant council seat. Hanshaw said, although he is not on one side or the other in regards to the livestock ordinance, he feels council and residents must come together on the issue.

Former Councilman Don Williams stated has never seen the ordinance enforced during his years in the village, and there was no problem in the past. Hanshaw agreed, but said that he feels some rules should be in place.

Resident Anita Rutledge, who has been present at meetings throughout the livestock ordinance debate, advised Hanshaw all of the issues he spoke of were addressed in previous meetings.

Council heard the first reading of an ordinance repealing the ordinance governing the keeping of livestock in the village. Two more readings must be held prior to the ordinance being voted into law.

Solicitor Jason Jackson explained the ordinance could not be passed as an emergency because there were not five council members present at the meeting.

Following an executive session, Council appointed Hanshaw to the vacant council seat.

In other business, council:

-TABLED establishing a date for community yard sales.

-APPROVED expenditures totaling $4,582.52 and heard receipts totaled $21,575.41.

-PASSED a resolultion establishing a credit card policy for the village as required by the state of Ohio.

-ANNOUNCED movie night will be held May 18 at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall. This month’s feature is Peter Rabbit. Refreshments will be served at the free event.

-SCHEDULED the next meeting June 11 at 7 p.m. in village hall.