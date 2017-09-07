Delores J. Virgin, 86

Delores Jean Virgin, 86, formerly of Carrollton, died peacefully Aug. 9, 2017, in Allegiant Healthcare of Mesa, AZ, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Born July 31, 1931, in Quaker City, OH, she was a daughter to John and Clara (Prunty) Edwards.

She attended school in Ambridge, PA, where she met the love of her life, Owen Virgin, through her best friend and his sister, Fawn (Virgin) Fulton. They were married in 1946, and were together for 68 years until his death in 2014.

She worked at various jobs over the years, the most recent in food service at Blinn College in Benham, TX. In 2004, she and her husband moved to Casa Grande, AZ. She was an avid reader of mysteries, loved classic country and celtic music and carried a 200 bowling average.

She is survived by six sons and daughters, Jeff Virgin, Russell Virgin and Carla Virgin, all of Arizona, John Virgin of Ohio, and Valerie Sedlock and Darrell Virgin, both of Texas; a brother, John Edwards; a sister, Maxine (Edwards) Yoho of Pennsylvania; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Aug. 14 in J. Warren Funeral Services, Cole & Maud The Gardens Chapel with Andy Estrada officiating.

Donations may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association.