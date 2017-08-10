Dental van delivers services to residents through HARCATUS

CARROLLTON – Senior citizens and those who meet income guidelines may qualify for dental services offered through HARCATUS.

The St. Elizabeth Mobile Dental Service van will make stops at the HARCATUS office located at 276 Second St. SW, Carrollton, on the following days: Aug. 29, Sept. 21, Oct. 25, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Services are by appointment only.

Services offered include: oral exams, teeth cleanings, sealants, tooth extraction, fillings, fluoride treatments, x-rays, denture adjustments, oral hygiene instruction, oral cancer screenings, referrals and education.

“This is very exciting,” said Bonnie Mitchell, director of HARCATUS in Carrollton. “Many of our low-income families and seniors don’t have the opportunity to have dental care.”

A three-person staff, including a dentist and dental hygienist, provide services on the St. Elizabeth Mobile Dental Service van. They are usually able to see two patients at a time.

To schedule an appointment or for more information such as fee schedule, call Mitchell at HARCATUS at 330-627-4101.