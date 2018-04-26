Diamond boys fall twice to West Branch

West Branch’s offense exploded for four runs in the sixth inning to lift the team to a 6-3 win over the Carrollton Warriors in the first of two meetings between the two teams last week.

In their second meeting Friday, West Branch scored three runs in both the second and fifth innings en route to an 8-0 victory.

In the first contest, held at the Field of Dreams, the Warriors gave up one run in the first inning and held the green and white Warriors scoreless until the sixth, when they plated four runs. They added an insurance run in the seventh inning.

Carrollton scored a run in the third and two in the seventh inning.

West Branch out hit the Warriors 10-6. Bryce Ferrell led Carrollton with a double. Teagin Mohn, Chayse Marmo and Jeffrey Bolanz all hit singles.

Marmo took the loss on the mound, throwing six and one-third innings. He gave up nine hits and all six runs, while striking out five batters and walking one.

Ferrell pitched two-thirds of an inning in relief, giving up one hit and walking one batter.

West Branch gave up only one hit to the Warriors when the two teams met later in the week at Beloit; a single by Marmo.

Ferrell took the loss, giving up eight runs on six hits. He walked four batters and struck out one in four and one-third innings of work.

Chris Gromley pitched one and two-thirds innings in relief. He gave up one hit and walked a batter.