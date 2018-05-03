Diamond boys pick up non-league win

By Carol McIntire

Editor

Carrollton split a pair of non-league games on the baseball diamond last week.

The Warriors put together a nine-run seventh inning that lifted them to a 15-4 win over Claymont and fell to River View 9-5 three days later at the Field of Dreams.

The Warriors scored the 15 runs against the Mustangs off eight hits, led by Bryce Ferrell with a double and a single. He collected two RBIs and scored a run. Teagin Mohn and Chayse Marmo each hit two singles.

Mohn picked up the win on the mound. He went three innings, giving up three hits and four runs. He walked three batters and struck out four. Austin Lewis pitched four scoreless innings, walking two batters and striking out five.

Leisiecki took the loss for Claymont, giving up five hits and six runs in six innings of work. He walked six batters and struck out eight. Richardson pitched a third of an inning, giving up three hits and nine runs. He walked seven batters. Moreland came in to record the final two outs of the inning.

The Warriors gave up a run in the top of the first inning on their home field against River View, but plated a run in the bottom of the inning. The Black Bears added a run in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth before the Warriors rallied in the bottom half of the fifth inning to cut the lead to two runs at 7-5. River View added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Both teams had eight hits. Carrollton was held by Jeff Bolanz who went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two singles and an RBI. Marmo added a double, a single and two RBIs and Bryce Ferrell had a double. Mohn had three stolen bases. Birong, Bolanz and Brice Weiland each had one stolen base.

Boggess took the loss on the mound. He went four innings, giving up four runs on six hits. He walked four batters and struck out two. Marmo pitched three innings of relief, giving up five runs on two hits. He walked two batters and struck out four.