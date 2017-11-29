Dixie Lee (Goddard) Davis, 76, formerly of Minerva, and recently residing in Beavercreek, passed away Sunday Nov. 26 2017.

She was born in Wattsville Dec. 24, 1940. Dixie was the daughter of the late Calvin W. and Muriel E. (Robinson) Goddard. As a child, Dixie attended Scroggsfield United Presbyterian Church. Through the 1940’s She lived in the residential portion of the Wattsville General Store, owned and operated by her grandparents, David A. and Blanche (Myers) Robinson ,and later by her parents.

She was the first of five children, followed by Danny Goddard, Dennis (deceased 2013), Darri (Terry) Clapper, and Diane (Jerry) Uplinger.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael Davis, of Beavercreek; 6 nieces and a nephew. In addition to her brother, parents and grandparents, she is preceded in death by her other grandparents, Herald and Villian (Ferguson) Goddard.

Dixie graduated from Ohio University in 1962 and later received her master’s degree in Educational Media from Wright State University. She taught 8th grade language arts, high school English and later was a high school librarian in the Mad River-Green Local School District near Springfield, retiring in 1995.

Funeral service will be held Dec. 2 at 11 am in Scroggsfield United Presbyterian Church with Lewis Johnston officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.