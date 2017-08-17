dlhBowles to close Carrollton plant, 94 jobs lost

By Carol McIntire

Editor

A second manufacturing facility is scheduled to close in Carrollton in less than one year.

Officials from dlhBowles notified state officials at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) Office of Workforce Development Rapid Response Section they plan to begin reducing the number of employees in the Industrial Park facility recently annexed to the village of Carrollton (SR 332 south of the village) in October and permanently close in March 2018.

In a letter dated Aug. 8, Charles Andrews, vice president of Human Resources for dlhBowles, said they anticipate the reductions occurring in three-to-four groups and 94 employees will be affected including 69 laborers. Employees are not represented by a union.

Carroll County Economic Director Tait Carter said she received a copy of the letter and immediately contacted officials with the Carroll County DJFS concerning the procedure for retraining employees.

dlhBowles, formerly known as DLH Industries, opened a facility on Kensington Rd. just north of the county highway garage in 1999. The company was a premium supplier of air and fluid handling assemblies to North American automobile makers. The company, which was based in Canton, won several national awards for its work.

In September 2006, company officials purchased 3.75 acres of land in the Industrial Park and announced plans to build a 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility and add 15 jobs to the existing 70 jobs.

Bowles Fluidics Corp., a manufacturer of fluid distribution products, and DLH Industries were merged into dlhBowles in June 2015.

The company’s website features an article published in Business in Focus magazine in the December 2016 – January 2016 issue that outlined the merger and the opportunities it provided the company.

John Saxton, who was president and chief operating officer of DLH Industries when the expansion occurred, was listed as dlhBowles chief operating officer in the article.

The FPS left a message with Andrews asking for comment, but the call was not returned as of press time.