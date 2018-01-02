Dolores M. Wagner, 84

Dolores Marie Wagner, 84, of Carrollton, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born Dec. 26, 1933, in Minerva, she was a daughter of the late J. Chalmer and Icie (Borland) Sell.

Dolores retired from PCC Airfoils after 31 years. She was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved each one well. She was an avid reader, who delighted in tending her flower garden. Precious memories of her include her love of traveling, line dancing, playing games with her grandchildren, the way she was always ecstatic to learn of new additions to her family to the point she could barely contain how thrilled she was, and how she always spent intentional time with the ones she loved.

Dolores is survived by her husband, of nearly 67 years, Gary Wagner; five children, Terry Wagner, Rick (Sharon) Wagner, Cheryl (Ted) Miller, Bob (June) Wagner and Julie (Brian) Arbogast; two brothers, Raymond Sell of Canton and Kenneth (Naomi) Sell of Kensington; two sisters, Wilma (Willard) Shafer of Carrollton and Esther Sell of Salem; 10 grandchildren, Marcy (Jeff) Robison, Kevin (Sarah) Wagner, Olivia Wagner, Michelle (Mursel) Kilickiran, Morgan Wagner, Mark (Sarah) Wagner, Melissa (Ryan) Stanton, Eric (Brittany) Wagner and Benjamin and Samantha Arbogast; 11 great-grandchildren, Hannah and Ella Robison, Dean, Andon, Ansley, and Grant Wagner, Kyleigh Haueter, Easton Wagner and Asher, Parker, and Emsley Stanton.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Wilbur Sell; sisters, Edith Morvatz and Viola Easterday; sister-in-law, Tillie Sell; brothers-in-law, Fred Dowdell, Carl Easterday and Johnny Morvatz; and great-grandson, Eli Wagner.

Funeral services will be held in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton, Thursday, Jan. 4, at noon with Rev. Dan Loomis and Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.