Donald G. Kaiser, 82, of Amsterdam died at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born Oct. 24, 1935, in Dover, he was the son of the late Earl D. and Florence M (VanFossen) Kaiser.

Don served in the United States Air Force for 13 years during the Korean War and Vietnam War and retired from the Ohio National Guard after seven years of service. He then worked for LCP Plastics and Huntsman Packing in Carrollton. Don was a member of Carrollton Baptist Temple in Carrollton and was the Sunday school superintendent for 26 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and loved to spend time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean (Cooper) Kaiser, whom he married Aug.ust 19, 1972; three sons, Rick Kaiser of Morgantown, WV, Richard Rummell of Amsterdam, and Mark (Tami) Kaiser of Coeur d’Alenc, ID; two daughters, Bunnie DiCesare of Amsterdam and Robin (Dave) Jenkins of New Philadelphia; four sisters, Betty Klinger of New Philadelphia, Elaine (Richard) Hartmann of Dellroy, Valerie Banker of Massillon and Crystal (John) Bender of Guilford Lake; a brother, Dale (Delania) Kaiser of Salem; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert, a granddaughter and a great granddaughter.

Services were held Nov.13 in Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor David Powell officiating. Burial was in Hope Cemetery with military honors provided by Salem Honor Guard.

