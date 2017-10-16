Donald L. Allender, 75

Donald Leroy Allender was born April 11, 1942, in Carroll County, OH, and passed peacefully from this earth the morning of Oct. 11, 2017, in Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, following a lengthy period of declining health. Donald lived to be 75 years and six months old to the day of his passing.

Donald’s life began in this world as a son to Mr. Wilbert Leonard Allender (01/18/1894 – 06/20/1972) and Mrs. Doris Ruth (Baker) Allender (10/20/1910 – 10/01/1955), in Bergholz. He attended Bergholz Grade School from September 1948 through June 1956 and went on to achieve his high school diploma in May 1960 from Springfield Local High School in Amsterdam.

In July of 1960, Donald enlisted in service to The United States Air Force to become an Air Force Police of the USAF 51st Fighter Interceptor Wing. He completed Airman Basic Training in Pittsburgh, PA, and was afterwards stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT; and Travis AFB in Fairfield, CA. For more than a year and five months of his service to his country, Donald was stationed overseas in Okinawa, Japan. On June, 9, 1964, Donald was Honorably Discharged from Active Duty. Having received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal SOG54, 51 APSQ L963//, he returned home to Carroll County.

Donald was proud to be a Union Member of the United Mine Workers’ of America, as he worked as a coal miner for Youghiogheny & Ohio Coal Company, up until Aug. 9, 1984, when an unfortunate mine injury caused him to retire early. Donald went on to live his life to the best of his abilities. Donald enjoyed his hobbies of beekeeping, raising cattle and hunting, as well as having been an avid bird watcher. For a period of his life, he was partial owner of D&L Trucking Company of East Springfield.

In November of 1969, Donald married Patsy Joe Alexander (08/09/1952 – 02/07/2014). They had two daughters, Kathy Jo (Jerry) Heidenreich of New Philadelphia, and Mary Jo (Scott) Kenter of Taylor Mill, KY.

In addition to being survived by both of his daughters and son-in-laws, Donald leaves behind his dearly loved sister, Ruth Ann Berry of Carrollton, and his younger brother, Larry Lee Allender of North Lima. Also surviving Donald are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; along with great-great nieces and great-great nephews.

Having been predeceased by his parents and former wife, Donald lived beyond the lives of his brother, Robert Dale (Baker) Allender, who passed as an infant in 1936; and his next oldest brother, James Wilbert Allender (03/25/1939 to April 2016); in addition to many other beloved relatives and friends, including a very special family friend, Roberta Sweeney, who passed in October of 1993.

To memorialize the life lived by Donald Leroy Allender, visitation will be held in Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home, located at 304 Second St. NW, Carrollton, Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at which time there will be a ceremony in the funeral home. Following the funeral ceremony, family and friends are asked to accompany a final procession to the Perrysville Cemetery for burial and military tribute in honor of Donald’s service to our country.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to either the Ohio Veterans Administration of Canton, OH, as the entire staff went above and beyond in their caring, concern and compassion for our father; as well as to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, who never failed to keep my dad in an abundant supply of return address labels.