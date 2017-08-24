Donley, Rutledge lead CC teams at pre-season meet

The Carrollton boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their 2017 season last Saturday at the OHSAA Preseason Meet at Hebron. The course is the site of the State Meet that will be held later this season.

In the girls race, the Lady Warriors placed 10th out of 17 teams. Micah Donley led the way for the Lady Warriors with a 7th place finish with a time of 20:23. Cindy Lewis was 46th with a time of 22:48, Mary Keane 54th with a time of 23:11, Emmy Days 67th with a time of 23:39 and Jennie Stine 72nd with a time of 24:05.

Boys Race

For the boys, the Warriors placed 12th out of 22 teams. Connor Rutledge paced the Warriors with a 36th place finish with a time of 18:13, while Daniel Lampe was 49th with a time of 18:41, Jon Russell 50th with a time of 18:42, Alex Carrothers placed 68th with a time of 19:02 and Evan Days 92nd with a time of 19:49.