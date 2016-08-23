Donna Jean Staley, 77, of Carrollton died Saturday morning Aug. 20, 2016, in Hennis Care Center in Dover.

Born Jan. 11, 1939, in Sugarcreek, she was a daughter of the late Cletus Ray and Olive Anne Stilgenbauer Shull.

Donna was a retired employee of the former Carrollton Graphics printing company in Carrollton.

She was a member and former deaconess of New Harrisburg Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Daughrille of Dover and Cathy Corbett of New Philadelphia; one granddaughter, Leah Corbett; and two sisters, Helen Reiger of Dover, Peggy (Jim) Moore of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband David, two brothers, and one sister.

Gravesides services were held in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Services were under the care and guidance of Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton.